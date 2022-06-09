हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amitabh Bachchan

Here comes GURU: Karan Johar launches first motion poster of Amitabh Bachchan from ‘Brahmastra’

In the recently released motion poster of Brahmastra, Amitabh Bachchan could be seen fiercely holding the sword of light.

Here comes GURU: Karan Johar launches first motion poster of Amitabh Bachchan from ‘Brahmastra’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: After such a long wait, filmmaker Karan Johar has finally released the first motion poster of the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan from his upcoming film Brahmastra.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Sharing it on his Instagram account, he wrote, "Guru hai ganga gyaan ki. Kaate bhaav ka paash. Guru utha le astra jab, kare paap ka naash..

Ek aisi Roshni jismein hai… har andhere ko haraane ki Shakti.

Here comes GURU! The Wise Leader who holds the PRABHĀSTRA: The Sword of Light!

BRAHMĀSTRA Trailer out on JUNE 15th." 

In the motion poster, Big B could be seen fiercely holding the sword of light.

Fans and admirers dropped loads of heart and fire emoticons for the upcoming flix in the comment area, including actor Mouni Roy, who is also a part of the movie.

While the trailer for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra' will be unveiled on June 15, the movie is all set to be released on September 9, 2022.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

'Brahmastra,' directed by Ayan Mukerji, is a mythology-based fantasy trilogy starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as Shiva and Isha, Amitabh Bachchan as professor Arvind Chaturvedi, and Nagarjuna as Ajay Vashisht, an archaeologist and Damayanti is the name of Mouni's character.

