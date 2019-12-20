Here's how much Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's epic saga 'Panipat' earned at Box Office

New Delhi: The fresh on-screen pairing of Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's magnum opus 'Panipat'. The movie which also stars classic actor Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal part received a lukewarm response from the viewers.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst shared the Box Office collections of Panipat. He wrote: #Panipat biz at a glance...

#Panipat biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 25.68 cr

Week 2: ₹ 6.28 cr

Total: ₹ 31.96 cr#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 20, 2019

In Panipat, Arjun Kapoor plays Sadashiv Rao Bhau while Sanjay Dutt is seen as Ahmad Shah Abdali and Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai respectively. Dutt received a warm response for playing the powerful and fierce Abdali. His villainous part overpowers other lead characters.

Although the performances of actors and the supporting cast were hailed by the critics and fans, yet it couldn't rake in huge moolah at the Box Office.

'Panipat' hit the screens on December 6, 2019.