Here's what Akshay Kumar has to say about working with Sajid Khan again

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his next film 'Housefull 4', which is slated to release on October 25 this year. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

At the trailer launch event of the film, Akshay was asked if he will be willing to work with Sajid Khan in the future. The actor said that if everything remains well in the future, he would work with Sajid again for sure. He also added that he doesn't know what happened exactly.

“If all remains well, if he is acquitted with everything, I don't know what happened exactly, and if he is (acquitted), surely I will'', said Akshay.

For the uninitiated, Sajid Khan had stepped down as the director of 'Housefull 4' after facing sexual harassment charges back in October 2018. He was then replaced by Farhad Samji to complete the film.

'Housefull 4' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and its trailer was unveiled today—September 27, 2019.