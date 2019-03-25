Here's when Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's 'Bharat' trailer will be released

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will once again light up the screens with this magical presence along with the very stunning Katrina Kaif in 'Bharat'. The duo is loved by the fans and their chemistry has always been the talk of the town.

After enticing the fans with the first teaser, the makers are now all set to unveil the trailer. And yes the date has been locked. Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter and shared the details. He wrote: “Yes the trailer of @Bharat_TheFilm is locked, we are into final stages of post production , it will come out in 3rd week of April . This one is a very special film , Nervous , anxious & excited. May god bless us all.”

Yes the trailer of @Bharat_TheFilm is locked , we are into final stages of post production , it will come out in 3rd week of April . This one is a very special film , Nervous , anxious & excited . May god bless us all . — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 24, 2019

The movie brings back the deadly trio of Salman-Katrina and Ali. Together they have set the Box Office on fire. Their last outing, Tiger Zinda Hai is the best example. Therefore, expectations are sky high from 'Bharat'.

It has several renowned actors such as Tabu, Disha Patani, Aasif Sheikh, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover playing pivotal supporting parts. The film is co-produced by Salman's brother-in-law and actor Atul Agnihotri.

'Bharat' will hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019.