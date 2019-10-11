Here's why Rajkummar Rao sports unibrow in 'Made In China'

Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao says he decided to sport unibrow in "Made In China" because of director Mikhil Musale.

Rajkummar, who essays the role of the lead protagonist Raghu Mehta, gained eight kgs and to get the round belly for the role, and decided to include unibrow to the whole appearance. Musale has a unibrow and that's where Rajkummar's inspiration came from.

"When I saw Mikhil for the first time, his unibrow was one of his features that were most striking. Without being out there and in your face, it does create a pretty strong mental impression of someone," Rajkummar said.

"I am always looking to experiment with my looks for each character I play on the screen and after we decided to embark upon this film journey together, I'd made up my mind to pull inspiration from Mikhil and sport a distinct unibrow. It looked very different and I felt it gave my character an interesting touch," he added.

"Made In China" tells the story of a Gujarati entrepreneur Raghu Mehta (Rajkummar) and his 'jugaadu' business journey. Mouni Roy essays role of Raghu's wife Rukmini.

Dinesh Vijan presents "Made In China" in association with Jio Studios. A Maddock Films production, the film also stars Paresh Rawal and Gajraj Rao. It is written and directed by Musale, who is making his Hindi directorial debut with the film. It is slated to release around the upcoming Diwali.