New Delhi: Ahead of Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer ‘Heropanti 2’ release, the film makers have released a fun behind the scenes (BTS) video of A R Rahman sung song ‘DaFa Kar’. The BTS starts with several artists standing with faces coated with scary makeovers. This is for the first time that Tiger won't be seen grooving to the music. The actor will be seen exhibiting power through his moves while Tara Sutaria is seen performing to perfection.

Tiger and Tara have clearly worked hard to maintain the charm of the Heropanti franchise as they also did tolerate the harshness of the weather while shooting in multiple locations around the world. Talking about the same, Tara mentioned that it was freezing cold while she was shooting for the DaFa Kar music video.

'Heropanti 2' presents Tiger Shroff as Babloo who will be seen locking horns with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Laila in a bid to stop cyber crimes across the world. Written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is all set to hit the theatres on 29th April. The music for the film is given by Oscar-winning singer A R Rahman.

Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014. The film also starred Kriti Sanon in the lead.