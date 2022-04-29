Director: Ahmed Khan.

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tara Sutaria, Amrita Singh and Zakir Hussain.

Produced and Written by Sajid Nadiadwala

Ratings: 3.5/5

Heropanti 2 Story:

Tiger Shroff as Babloo Ranawat finds himself between a rock and sweet spot, the rock being Laila (Nawazuddin) a hardened digital crime syndicate leader, who wants to rob the entire nation, and sweet spot, Inaaya (Tara) who happens to be Laila’s sister.

Babloo being a hacker himself joins hands with Laila but his consciousness gets better of him, and he tried to redeem himself, only to face Laila and his international crime syndicate's wrath. What happens next is an epic tale of mammoth proportion.

Heropanti 2 Review:

It would be hard to define the genre of the film as it has everything from action, romance, massive sets, revenge, redemption, social message, and so many twists and turns, that one just enjoys the journey the film takes you on and not worry about the genre.

Tiger made his debut with Heropanti, which was set in Haryana, but in the second instalment, he has gone all out. The film has an international vibe and it travels to some of the most exotic locales. He is more confident with his screen presence and presents different layers and shades with his character.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a pro, he can slip in and out of any character as if it was meant for him. His fans will be happy to see him in a whole new fashionable avatar.



Tara Sutaria is the pretty face of the film, she is bright, bubbly and often confused about the identity of her boyfriend (spoiler alert).

Amrita Singh is amazing, her comic timing and ability to shift gear from sad to happy is something we all love her for!

The film is written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala with dialogues from Rajat Arora. Choreographer turned director Ahmed Khan has managed to successfully transform the entire desi-vibe created by the first movie into a digital arena, which has never been seen before in Indian cinema.

However, there could have been more drama and layering to story but what’s been presented is impressive. Overall, the film doesn’t waste time with silliness and it takes off quickly and keep the audience engaged. Heropanti 2 has also used the latest trending meme 'Chhoti bachi ho kya' in this movie. Which will also be loved by many.