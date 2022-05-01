हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
heropanti 2

'Heropanti 2': Tiger Shroff starrer sustains at the box office with Rs 12.5 crore collection in two days

Apart from Tiger Shroff, ‘Heropanti 2’ also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff starrer 'Heropanti 2' collected Rs 12.5 crore in 2 days of its release. The number is expected to jump on Sunday. 'Heropanti 2'  made a decent entry at the box office with 7 crore on the first day and 5.5 crore on the second, which brings a collection of 12.5 crore in 2 days.

After a long wait, Sajid Nadiadwala's most awaited franchise film 'Heropanti 2' has finally made an entry into the theatres. The film has made a good hype in the market with the trailers, moreover with Tiger Shroff's transformed avatar as 'Babloo', the film has come up with many elements for the audience to watch out for. The movie brings daredevil action sequences by Tiger Shroff.

Apart from Tiger Shroff, ‘Heropanti 2’ also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. While the former plays Tiger’s love interest, the latter plays the role of antagonist ‘Laila’. Directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Heropanti 2' is written by Rajat Arora and the music is given by AR Rahman.

Tiger made his Bollywood debut with Sabbir Khan directed ‘Heropanti’ in 2014. The film also starred debutant Kriti Sanon opposite Tiger.

