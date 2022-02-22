हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tiger Shroff

Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria wrap up action-packed Dubai schedule!

Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff's action flick 'Heropanti 2' will hit the theatres on April 29.

Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria wrap up action-packed Dubai schedule!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff will be joining hands-on screen for the first time with 'Heropanti 2', which is one of the most awaited films of the season. Recently, the duo has finally wrapped up the last action-packed schedule in Dubai. 

 

The audiences have been waiting with a bated breath for Tiger Shroff romancing the gorgeous Tara Sutaria, in the biggest action flick of the industry.

Since then, the audience is waiting for the film. The cast has been updating the fans through their social media about their shooting days from Abu Dhabi Desert. 

 

It would be the second time the audience will see Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria together on screen. It's a great surprise for Tara's fans to see her in an action-packed film. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria)

 

Tiger has some more big releases scheduled for this year. Heropanti 2 will be released on April 29, 2022.

Whereas, 'Ganpath is said to get a release on December 23, 2022. Tara Sutaria will soon be seen in Heropanti 2 and 'Ek Villian Returns'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tiger ShroffTara Sutariaheropanti 2Heropanti 2 shooting
Next
Story

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: Will fans witness a new Wolverine? Here's what we know

Must Watch

PT8M2S

Bollywood Breaking : Vicky-Katrina's 'Muhdikhai' worth crores!