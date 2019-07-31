close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Mukherjee

'Hichki' wins top honour at kids' film fest in Italy

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji's film 'Hichki' has bagged the Gryphon Award for the Best Film at the 49th edition of Giffoni Film Festival in Italy.

&#039;Hichki&#039; wins top honour at kids&#039; film fest in Italy

Rome: Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji's film 'Hichki' has bagged the Gryphon Award for the Best Film at the 49th edition of Giffoni Film Festival in Italy.

"'Hichki' is truly a universal film that has resonated with audiences across the world. The fact that children have voted 'Hichki' as the Best Film of the festival just goes to show that the film's story of overcoming odds and finding your own success is relevant to cinema lovers even in this age group," said Maneesh Sharma, the film's producer.

The film festival has a special segment called Elements +10, where jurors range between the ages of 10 to 12 years. Over 1,500 children voted for seven feature films nations like China, Germany, Sweden, Australia and the Netherlands in the Elements + 10 category and "Hichki" won the top honour.

"Hichki" is a heart-warming story of human triumph against stereotypes. It featured Rani as a determined school teacher who changes the lives of students from the economically backward strata, while dealing with her own nervous system disorder - Tourette Syndrome. 

The Yash Raj Films project grossed over Rs 250 crore worldwide. 

Tags:
Rani Mukherjeehichki film
Next
Story

'Expect the unexpected' from Saif Ali Khan, Tabu starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Must Watch

PT44M48S

Top 100: Watch top news headlines of the day