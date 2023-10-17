Hina Khan Expresses Gratitude As 'Country Of Blind' Makes It To Oscars' Library

New Delhi: Actress Hina Khan is beaming with pride and gratitude as her USA-released film, "Country of Blind," achieves a remarkable feat by entering the esteemed Permanent Core Collection of the Oscars Library. The talented artist shared her exhilaration via social media, expressing her joy and gratitude for this incredible milestone.

Hina Khan posted to her social media accounts, "Incredibly excited to announce our film 'Country of Blind' advances from USA screens to the prestigious Permanent Core Collection of the Oscars Library! This is not just a film; it's a message of love and peace resonating beyond vision. Another milestone for this genuine and heartfelt story! #CountryOfBlind #OscarsLibrary."

Country of Blind's exceptional storytelling and message of love and peace resonated with audiences globally. The movie has clearly struck a chord with viewers in the USA, earning its rightful place among cinematic gems in the Permanent Core Collection of the Oscars Library.

The film is all set to soon release in India. Starring an ensemble cast with Hina Khan and Shoib Nikash Shah, directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, the film breathes new life into Bollywood with it's unique artistic experience.