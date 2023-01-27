topStoriesenglish2566436
'Hire Some Good Researchers': Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui slams Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu' makers

The film, which released on Netflix, follows Amandeep Singh IPS, a RAW field operative who heads to Pakistan on an undercover mission to investigate about Pakistan's involvement in creating nuclear weapons.

Last Updated: Jan 27, 2023
New Delhi: Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has slammed 'Mission Majnu' starring Sidharth Malhotra for 'misrepresentation' of Pakistanis in the movie, which he tagged as 'distasteful' and 'factually incorrect' and slammed it for 'poor story, poorer execution, poorest research'.

Adnan took to Instagram to share his thought. The actor, who has worked in the Hindi film 'Mom' starring late actress Sridevi, wrote: "How much misrepresentation is too much misrepresentation? Bollywood has the answer. I mean come on, yaar with all the money you have, hire some good researchers to do homework on us. Or allow me to help."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

He shared Pakistanis "don't wear skull caps, surma and tawiz", which Sidharth was seen donning to play his character Tariq in the film directed by Shantanu Bagchi.

Siddiqui wrote: "Make sure to take notes - no, we don't wear skull caps, surma, tawiz; no, we don't ask janab about their mijaz; no, we don't go around throwing adaab."

He added: "There's so much in #MissionMajnu that's distasteful & factually incorrect. The hero's saviour complex would've accentuated more if the villain was shown at par. A weak antagonist embellishes even weaker protagonist."

He said "Poor story, poorer execution, poorest research. Next time, come and visit us. We are good hosts. Will show you how we look like, dress up and live."

The film, which released on Netflix, follows Amandeep Singh IPS, a RAW field operative who heads to Pakistan on an undercover mission to investigate about Pakistan's involvement in creating nuclear weapons.

