Holi 2021: Binge-watch Saina, Pagglait and Chaipatti at home over the weekend!

New Delhi: The festival of colours - Holi will be celebrated on March 29 this year and Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan on March 28. With the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic refusing to die down, it has been advised to maintain social distancing and avoid crowded get-togethers.

Over the past year, major releases featuring some of the biggest names of the industry were postponed indefinitely and some continue to be in limbo. This Holi weekend, you can enjoy a few big releases, including Parineeti Chopra’s Saina – based on ace Badminton player Saina Nehwal – and Pagglait, an OTT release starring Sanya Malhotra.

Let’s take a look at the Holi 2021 releases and dwell on why they are a must-watch.

Saina: While Roohi made the audience finally converge to theatres, Saina is expected to usher in a further revival of the box office. The film is a biography, based on the life of World Champion and Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal, who is referred to as the doyen of Indian badminton. The film is being released in theatres on March 26 and has been directed by award-winning writer, director, producer and actor Amole Gupte.

Pagglait: The film features Sanya Malhotra in the lead role, along with actors Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav and Shruti Sharma. The comedy-drama revolves around the life of Sandhya, essayed by Sanya, who gets widowed shortly after her marriage. She grapples with the inability to grieve and is constantly nagged by quirky relatives following a startling discovery about her late husband. Pagglair, set for an OTT release on Netflix on March 26, has been written and directed by Umesh Bisht.

Chaipatti: This short film has drawn a lot of eyeballs with its short yet quirky trailer. This film is the directorial and acting debut of prominent radio storyteller Sudhanshu Rai. The over 10-min-long film also stars newcomer Shobhit Sujay, Abhishek Sonpaliya and Priyanka Sarkar. Chaipatti is a spooky yet hilarious experience of three friends who perform some ritual to invite a ghost, but end meeting a deadly fate. The film has been written by Sudhanshu Rai and Puneet Sharma and is set to initially release on YouTube on March 28.

Play happy and safe Holi!