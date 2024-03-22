Holi Playlist 2024 : These Vibrant New Songs To Light Up Your Holi Celebration

Holi is a festival of colors and music plays an important role in its celebration.Music adds to the vibrancy and liveliness of the festival.

There are many popular songs that are played during Holi celebrations, and some of them have become an integral part of the festival. However This Holi, T-Series is all set to add a splash of color and rhythm to your festivities with an electrifying lineup of new songs that promise to make your celebrations unforgettable.

From soulful melodies to high-energy anthems, there is something for everyone to groove to this Holi season.

Get ready to set the stage Ablaze with these vibrant new songs

“More kanha”

This song promises to become your favorite this Holi season. Song by pop rock band Faridkot by IP Singh and Rajarshi Sanyal, and Sung by the talented Kavita Seth. However, This song is already making waves with its infectious beats and vibrant lyrics.

"Chinta Kis Baat Ki"

Kick off the Holi celebrations with Sachet-Parampara, as they are here to elevate your Holi Celebration with "Chinta Kis Baat Ki." This dynamic duo brings their signature energy and flair to this infectious Holi anthem, promising to set the stage for an unforgettable celebration.

“Aaj Biraj Mein Holi Re Rasiya"

Add a touch of freshness to your Holi playlist with "Aaj Biraj Mein Holi Re Rasiya." Sung by the talented Jaya Kishori and Neeti Mohan, this song brings refreshing vibes and vibrant rhythms to your celebrations. The song is composed by Raaj Aashoo and written by Seepi Jha. Get ready to groove in the spirit of Holi with T-series top hits that are already making waves.