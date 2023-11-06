New Delhi: The Salman Khan-fronted action thriller 'Tiger 3' is just six days away from its grand release. The teaser, 'Tiger Ka Message', trailer, and song 'Leke Prabhu La Naam' are doing wonders among the masses, and the film's buzz is gaining momentum at high speed. While everything about the film has been in the headlines for various reasons, the probability is that the makers were in talks to rope in big Hollywood action directors for the film while we still assume, is it true or not?

Since the release of the two assets, Salman Khan has left everyone astonished by his world-class action sequences, charm and swag. While the film is mounted to match the standards of international-scale cinema, the film's action portions are also no less. As per speculations, the makers were in talks to rope in Hollywood-based action directors, which include Chris Barnes, Mark Scizak, Franz Spilhaus, Parvez Shaikh, and Se-yeong Oh.

Among the names mentioned, some of them have worked in films like 'Dunkirk', 'Interstellar', and 'Avengers: End Game'. Is it really true that these giants of the action industry designed the action of Tiger 3? While we still assume this fact, it will only be revealed with the release of the film.

The film is the third installment in the Tiger franchise and the fifth film in the SPY Universe. It presents Salman Khan as the OG SPY of Bollywood, who has led the foundation of the universe with 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The advance booking for the film has been opened recently, and it is creating a storm with its pace.