Hombale Films Unveils New Project Story Of Faith, First Look Drops On THIS Date!

New Delhi: Hombale Films treated us to the mega blockbuster 'Kantara', a film that showcased a deeply rooted story from the heartlands of India. Known for creating content-rich films, the production house is now gearing up for yet another masterpiece. We can’t help but wonder what mythology or story Hombale Films will bring to life this time.

Taking to their social media, Hombale Films announced their upcoming project with an intriguing poster. Accompanied by an impactful caption

Have A Look At The Post:

When faith is challenged, he appears... _

First look on Nov 16th at 3:33 PM. pic.twitter.com/T7V3RRFR4x — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) November 15, 2024

Hombale Films’ announcement sparks excitement among fans. Will it explore mythology or unveil a fresh narrative?

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to experiencing a divine journey like never before with the highly anticipated 'Kantara : Chapter 1.' starring Rishab Shetty in pivotal role.

After 'Bagheera's success, Hombale Films continues its industry dominance with thrilling projects like 'Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam', leaving fans eager for more.

This new project generates massive buzz, with further announcements highly anticipated by fans.

Stay Tuned!