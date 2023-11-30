trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693812
Hone Do Jo Hota Hai: First Track From Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' Out Now

While the audience is immensely excited to witness this interesting tale, the makers have now brought the first look 'Hone Do Jo Hota Hai' encapsulating the fun the film is about to bring to the screens. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 07:47 PM IST
Hone Do Jo Hota Hai: First Track From Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' Out Now

New Delhi: Excel Entertainment is all set to drench the audience in the fervor of new-age friendship with their next Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles. While the audience is immensely excited to witness this interesting tale, the makers have now brought the first look 'Hone Do Jo Hota Hai' encapsulating the fun the film is about to bring to the screens. 

'Hone Do Jo Hota Hai' from Arjun Varain Singh's directorial Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has been released. Capturing different glimpses of the story of three friends, it introduces the characters of Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav. Well-drenched in the enthusiasm of friendship, the first look gives a wider view of the world of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. This has indeed piqued the excitement for the release of the film. 

The film has been helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, backed by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. 

