Hot Scoop: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh To Reunite For 'De De Pyaar De 2'

New Delhi: The buzz is currently strong that actress Rakul Preet Singh is all set to reprise her role in the eagerly awaited sequel ‘De De Pyaar De 2’, following the success of the first installment. After kick-starting the shoot for ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, Ajay Devgn will reunite with the actress for this highly anticipated project. The original film, which also starred Tabu and Jimmy Sheirgill in prominent roles.

De De Pyaar De 2 Shooting

In the first ‘De De Pyaar De’, Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn's on-screen pairing was liked by the masses.

A source close to the production team for ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ said, “As of now, the production is busy preparing for a 45-50 day schedule in some beautiful and rustic locations in Punjab. While Madhavan, Rakul and the other cast and crew members leave next month for Punjab, Ajay Devgn will be joining after his Son of Sardar 2 schedule which is being filmed in the United Kingdom."

De De Pyaar De 2 Plot

The sequel introduces R Madhavan as Rakul’s father, promising an engaging battle of wits between him and Ajay’s character, Ashish. Rakul's return to the film is highly anticipated, as her performance in the original was widely praised for bringing charm and adding comedic value to the screen. Fans can look forward to seeing her presence once again in this sequel, as ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ is slated for release in the summer of 2025.