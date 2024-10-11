Hot Scoop: Anees Bazmee Shot 2 Climax Scenes of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

New Delhi: The recently released trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has left everyone stunned, perfectly justifying its status as the most anticipated film of the year. Not only did the trailer generate immense buzz, but it also set a record by garnering 155 million plus views in just 24 hours, making it the highest-viewed trailer ever. Amidst the growing excitement, some interesting anecdotes have surfaced about the film — from the cast not knowing the ending to director Anees Bazmee shooting two different climaxes for the movie.

In a recent interview with India TV, director Anees Bazmee shared, “People will be shocked, they’ll be like ‘oh my god!’ We have tried to make a good and beautiful film. To ensure that, we shot two climaxes, and even the production members don’t know which ending I’m going to use,”.

The trailer showcased the return of Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba, with the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan, joining the team and clashing with Rooh Baba. The cast also includes Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, and more. Regarding the cast, the director shared that they have only seen the film up to the pre-climax. He said, “Only myself and three other team members know the actual ending. We shot two climaxes, and the team wasn’t even aware of why. Initially, we shot the final climax, but later I called the team again and said, ‘Mazza nahi aa raha hai, firse karenge’ (It’s not fun, let’s do it again). The team thought it was necessary, but in reality, it was just to keep the ending a secret from them,”.

Director Anees Bazmee didn’t give the last 15 pages of the script to the actors because he wanted to create an air of mystery not just for the audience, but also for the actors themselves. He allowed only a very limited crew to be present on set while shooting both climaxes.

With Kartik Aaryan reprising the role of Rooh Baba from superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he will be seen with Tripti Dimri, the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan and her partner in crime, Madhuri Dixit! Directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar, this much-anticipated release is set to carry forward the legacy of Bollywood’s favourite horror-comedy franchise. Get ready for a Diwali filled with spooky fun and laughter! Stay tuned for more thrilling updates! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.