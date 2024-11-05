New Delhi: The buzz is strong for Vikrant Massey's upcoming movie ‘The Sabarmati Report,’ presented by Balaji Motion Pictures. Fans are excited to watch yet another powerful massy entertainer from the actor. Rumours are rife that actress Barkha Singh will be seen playing his love interest in the film. However, details about the casting and her character have been kept under wraps as of now.

According to reports, a source close to the project revealed, “Barkha Singh will be seen romancing Vikrant Massy in this theatrical film. Her chemistry with Vikrant is something to watch out for."

Barkhs has been a part of popular projects such as "Engineering Girls," "Maja Ma," "Please Find Attached," "Masaba Masaba 2," and many more.

Barkha has also announced her forthcoming project titled ‘Lafangey’ with Amazon MiniTV. In addition to this promising venture, she has an array of intriguing projects lined up for release this year.