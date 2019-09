Housefull 4: Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda's first look out—Pics

New Delhi: First look posters of the lead star cast of 'Housefull 4' have finally been unveiled, causing a stir on social media. Fans had been waiting for these posters for a long time now and their wait is finally over! Actresses Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda are here as beautiful princesses named Madhu, Mala and Meena respectively.

All three actresses shared their first looks on Twitter.

Kriti Sanon wrote, “Miliye Rajkumari Madhu aur London ki Kriti se(Yes, my character’s name is also Kriti) Witness the madness of #Housefull4. Trailer out on 27th September.

#SajidNadiadwala”

While Pooja wrote, "Yeh kahaani jo shuru hui thi 1419 mein, khatam hogi 600 saal baad 2019 mein. Witness the journey of Rajkumari Mala and Pooja in the roller coaster ride of #Housefull4. Trailer out on 27th September."

Yeh kahaani jo shuru hui thi 1419 mein, khatam hogi 600 saal baad 2019 mein. Witness the journey of Rajkumari Mala and Pooja in the roller coaster ride of #Housefull4. Trailer out on 27th September.#SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/1ivnYatOQz — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) September 25, 2019

Sharing her first look, Kriti Kharbanda wrote, "Kaise Rajkumari Meena aur Neha ki kismat unke saath ek anokha khel khelti hai! Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #Housefull4 Trailer on 27th September."

The film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and Akshay Kumar as male leads and has been helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

'Housefull 4' is slated to release on October 25 this year and its trailer will be out on September 27.