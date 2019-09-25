Housefull 4: Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol's first look posters out—Pics

New Delhi: First look posters of the most-awaited comic entertainer of the year, 'Housefull 4' are now out and fans' excitement can be felt on social media. Starring Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Sharad Kelkar, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Kriti Sanon among others, the film looks like a fun and spooky ride!

Sharing his look, Riteish Deshmukh wrote on Twitter, “Ek sikke ke do pehlu, Roy aur Bangdu Maharaj! Kya modh legi inki kahani janiye #Housefull4 Trailer mein, 27th September ko! #SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji@WardaNadiadwala@foxstarhindi@NGEMovies”

Check out his tweet here:

On the other hand, Bobby Deol who sports the look of a warrior wrote, “Ek taraf hai jaanbaaz Yoddha , Dharamputra aur doosri taraf, hair salon ka barber , Max. Witness their story of total madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer, on 27th September. #SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji@WardaNadiadwala@foxstarhindi@NGEMovies”

Here's his tweet:

'Housefull 4' has been helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala and is the fourth instalment of the franchise.

The first 'Housefull' did wonders at the box office and its sequel, 'Housefull 2' also managed to envoke laughter in theatres.

It will be interesting to see how 'Housefull 4' performs at the box office.

The film is slated to release on October 25 this year and its trailer will be out on September 27.