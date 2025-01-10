Hrithik Roshan Birthday Special: Iconic Performances From 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' To 'Bang Bang'

Bollywood’s Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, turns 51 on January 10th, and what better way to celebrate than with a movie marathon! From iconic dance moves to unforgettable performances, Hrithik has been captivating us for over two decades.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara - Amazon Prime Video

Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is the ultimate Bollywood adventure, set against the stunning backdrop of Spain. Hrithik stars as Arjun, a workaholic who learns to embrace life during a life-changing bachelor trip with his friends. Packed with breathtaking landscapes, fun escapades, and deep moments of introspection, it’s a film that teaches us to live life to the fullest—just like Arjun.

Koi Mil Gaya - Zee5

In Koi Mil Gaya, Hrithik Roshan brings to life the lovable, pure-hearted Rohit Mehra, who discovers a magical alien, Jadoo, forever changing his life. With a heartfelt performance, Hrithik makes us believe in the power of kindness and the magic of friendship. This 2000s sci-fi classic paved the way for Bollywood’s superhero saga, and its nostalgic charm still tugs at the heartstrings.

Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon - Shemaroo

Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon is a rollercoaster of love, confusion, and Hrithik Roshan’s infectious charm. Caught between two suitors—Hrithik and Abhishek Bachchan—Kareena Kapoor’s character Sanjana finds herself in an emotional whirlwind. Hrithik’s portrayal of the lovestruck Prem is memorable, filled with intense passion, humor, and that quintessential early-2000s Bollywood flair.

Bang Bang - Disney+ Hotstar

Get ready for a thrilling ride with Bang Bang, where Hrithik Roshan takes on a suave, deadly, and action-packed role. In this high-octane adventure, Hrithik’s character, Rajveer, drags Katrina Kaif’s Harleen into a world of danger, heists, and explosive stunts. With Hrithik doing his own stunts and sizzling chemistry between the leads, Bang Bang delivers non-stop adrenaline and romance, making it a film you’ll want to revisit again and again.

Celebrating Hrithik’s birthday is a celebration of his incredible journey, and these films are a perfect way to relive his unforgettable moments on screen!