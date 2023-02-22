Hrithik Roshan Fans Create his Looks for 'Fighter' as They Cannot Wait Anymore, Check out Fan-Edits

New Delhi: After the rave reviews he received for essaying a grey character with equal portion panache and impact in Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan is all set to ace the aerial action for the very first time in his career with ‘Fighter’.

There is massive excitement surrounding the film and testimony to this ever-mounting anticipation is the fact that the actor’s fans have been flooding social media with their own created renditions of his look for the big-ticket entertainer.

While the film is currently in the shooting process, Hrithik Roshan fans across the country are putting their creative hats on, designing and fashioning looks from their excited imaginations for the actor in ‘Fighter’. While the superstar’s actual look in the film is under wraps at the moment, these edits are as imaginative and creative as they get!

Audiences are waiting with bated breath as the superstar reunites with director Siddharth Anand for India’s first aerial action entertainer after the record-breaking success of their last film together, WAR. The film also marks the superstar’s first onscreen collaboration with Deepika Padukone, a cinematic pair audiences have long been waiting to watch on the big screen.