Hrithik Roshan feels empowered with all the love his fans are giving to his upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha'

New Delhi: The Hrithik Roshan fever is at an all-time high as the release of his highly anticipated film Vikram Vedha is just around the corner.

Going by the reception the trailer of the film received, industry experts are already expecting the film also to receive showers of love and appreciation. The trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer has become the most liked trailer in the history of Hindi cinema, speaking volumes about the anticipation and excitement surrounding the action drama.

It was no surprise then that avid Hrithik Roshan fans attended the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai, and expressed their support and love in full strength during the fan meet-and-greet. There were cheers, screams, hooting and love for their favourite Hrithik Roshan. Overwhelmed by the response and with gratitude towards his fans, Hrithik Roshan said, “To be surrounded by all your love is truly a blessing! Thank you to all you beautiful people for attending the #VikramVedhaTrailer preview and empowering us with your love & cheer."

Returning to the screen after his blockbuster WAR, which created a historic record for the highest opening day collection made by a Bollywood film in India at that time , Hrithik Roshan brings sexy back in an all-new avatar with shades of grey. Everything from his look, to the signature flavour he brings to the character is already a subject of discussion and Vikram Vedha looks like another powerhouse of a film from the superstar.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.