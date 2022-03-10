हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Paduone's 'Fighter' averts clash with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan', film to arrive on this date

'Fighter' was earlier scheduled to arrive in cinemas on January 26, 2023, a day before the theatrical debut of Khan's 'Pathaan'.

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Paduone&#039;s &#039;Fighter&#039; averts clash with Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s &#039;Pathaan&#039;, film to arrive on this date
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Viacom18 Studios on Thursday (March 10) announced that their upcoming movie 'Fighter', starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, will arrive in theatres on September 28, 2023. The production banner shared the new release date of the film on their official Twitter account.

"Get ready to witness India's first aerial action franchise, 'FIGHTER' in theatres on September 28, 2023. @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor #SiddharthAnand @MarflixP @AndhareAjit @itsMamtaA @ramonchibb," the tweet read.

The Siddharth Anand-directed movie is touted as the first aerial action franchise of the country and a homage to the "valour, sacrifice and patriotism of Indian armed forces".

With the announcement of the film's new release date, the makers have averted a clash with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'.

'Fighter' was earlier scheduled to arrive in cinemas on January 26, 2023, a day before the theatrical debut of Khan's 'Pathaan'.

Incidentally, 'Pathaan' is also being directed by Anand and feature Padukone and John Abraham opposite Khan. Also featuring Anil Kapoor, 'Fighter' marks the third collaboration between Anand and Roshan after two action blockbuster hits like 'Bang Bang' (2014) and 'War' (2019). 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hrithik RoshanFighterShah Rukh KhanPathaanSRKDeepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone films
Next
Story

Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Selfiee' goes on floors

Must Watch

PT13M3S

How did AAP win in Punjab?