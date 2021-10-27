हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan gifts shoes to entire action team of 'Vikram Vedha'

Going by the locations mentioned by the social media accounts, the action sequences of 'Vikram Vedha' were shot at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The upcoming project is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. 

Hrithik Roshan gifts shoes to entire action team of &#039;Vikram Vedha&#039;
File Photo

MUMBAI: Superstar Hrithik Roshan sure knows to appreciate the efforts of a team! This time on the sets of 'Vikram Vedha', the actor surprised the complete action team with amazing pair of shoes. Stuntmen for the team took to their social media to thank Hrithik for the 'perfect gift'.

This isn't the first time Hrithik has gifted goodies to his team, he did the same gesture on the sets of 'WAR' and 'Super 30' as well.

On Tuesday, it was also revealed that the first action sequence of 'Vikram Vedha' was wrapped up.

Going by the locations mentioned by the social media accounts, the action sequences were shot at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The upcoming project is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The movie is being directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri, and produced by Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios.

Actor Saif Ali Khan is also a part of the movie. The two have earlier shared screen space in the film 'Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum' (2002).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hrithik RoshanVikram VedhaSussanne KhanVikram Vedha photos
Next
Story

Tiger Shroff to shoot longest schedule for 'Ganapath' in London

Must Watch

PT8M58S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Oct 27, 2021