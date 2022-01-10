Hrithik Roshan goes fierce, intense in first look of 'Vikram Vedha'

On his 48th birthday on Monday, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan treated his fans with his first look as Vedha from the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha'.

Hrithik took to Instagram, where he unveiled his look. Covered in blood, the actor is seen sporting a rugged yet intense look as he sports a heavy beard and mustache. The star completed his look with sunglasses and staring at the camera lens.

"VEDHA. #vikramvedha," he wrote as the caption for the image, which currently has 882K likes on the photo-sharing website.

The film stars Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, with Radhika Apte in a crucial role. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are donning the directora¿s hats for the Hindi remake as well.

A cult film in its own right 'Vikram Vedha' is a neo-noir action crime thriller film. Based on the Indian meta-folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal', the film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

This original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production.

The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by S. Sashikanth and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

'Vikram Vedha' will hit the big screens globally on September 30.