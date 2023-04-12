Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr-Starrer War 2 Shooting Set To Start In November

topStoriesenglish2594039
Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 02:26 PM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: Stars Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. will begin shooting for the second installment of 'War', directed by Ayan Mukerji, in November. A source said, "Get set for the biggest theatrical experience when Hrithik Roshan takes on NTR Jr. in `War 2`. The film is being mounted on a scale that has never been attempted before in India. Aditya Chopra and Ayan are clear that they want to make it a spectacle and a global cinematic moment for India."

The source added that the "pre-production is on full swing for this action extravaganza that starts its shooting schedule in November.

"War 2 is a huge pan-India movie right now, given the casting coup by Aditya Chopra to get NTR Jr. in this film. The YRF Spy Universe is expanding at a rate that is unimaginable and all the films of this universe are now the biggest event films for audiences to enjoy in theatres."

Tiger Shroff-starrer 'War', which released in 2019, was directed by 'Pathaan' maker Siddharth Anand.

