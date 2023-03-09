topStoriesenglish2581818
NewsEntertainmentMovies
HRITHIK ROSHAN

Hrithik Roshan Reviews Ranbir-Shraddha's ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, Here’s What He Has To Say

Hrithik Roshan reviewed Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and heaped praises on Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's performances.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 10:59 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Hrithik Roshan Reviews Ranbir-Shraddha's ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, Here’s What He Has To Say

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan heaped praise on Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor for their chemistry and performance in the just-released rom-com `Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar`. Taking to Twitter, Hrithik wrote, "Loved #TuJoothiMainMakkaar! So difficult to get this genre right! Well done to the entire team! Great work by everyone !! Ranbir and shraddha are so good!." 

Ranbir and Shraddha`s film, which was released on Wednesday, has logged a strong opening across cities. On its opening day, the film minted Rs 15.73 crore at the Indian box office. Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the new and wrote, "#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar does VERY WELL on Day 1... Got a boost due to #Holi festivities in several states, but lost out on substantial chunk of biz where #Holi was celebrated a day early [#Mumbai; working day]... Wed Rs 15.73 cr. #India biz." 

See Hrithik Roshan's tweet

Helmed by Luv Rajan, the film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in lead roles. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha. It is produced by Luv Films` Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by T- Series` Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik recently wrapped the Hyderabad schedule of `Fighter`, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. `Fighter` will be India`s first aerial action film. It will also be the first time that Hrithik will share screen space with Deepika. The film is tipped to cater to a global audience with a story deeply rooted in India. Presented by Viacom18 studios in association with Siddharth Anand`s Marflix Pictures, `Fighter` is set to release on January 25, 2024.  

Live Tv

Hrithik RoshanTu Jhoothi Main MakkaarTu Jhoothi Main Makkaar reviewTu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office updatesTJMM castRanbir KapoorShraddha Kapoor

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011