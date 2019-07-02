close

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan shares BTS video of his 'Super 30' students—Watch

Hrithik will be seen opposite TV actress Mrunal Thakur in the movie. 'Super 30' is directed by Vikas Bahl and is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar from Bihar.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The desi Greek god, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of is upcoming venture 'Super 30'. For the first time ever, he will be seen playing a teacher on-screen. The actor has shared a Behind-The-Scenes (BTS) video of his 'Super 30' class.

The actor can be seen dancing along with his students and the video shows them have a gala time. He wrote in the tweet: “A very different side of super 30 class. I really enjoyed my young co actors who are from diverse backgrounds and most of them are facing the camera for the first time. #super30 #keepcreating #keepgrowing #wearetheworld #studentsforever.”

'Super 30' is directed by Vikas Bahl and is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar from Bihar. It is set to release on July 12, 2019.

Hrithik will be seen opposite TV actress Mrunal Thakur in the movie.

The film is produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment. The movie has an interesting line-up of supporting actors such as Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Lever and Amit Sadh among various others.

 

