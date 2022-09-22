Hrithik Roshan shares excitement about his 25th film ‘Vikram Vedha’ in new video - Watch

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan is like a complete entertainment package and every time his film releases, his fans really forward for his films to hit the theatres. The ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ actor marks his 25th film with ‘Vikram Vedha’, and is currently on a promotional spree for the same, which is HR25, the 25th film of Hrithik Roshan.

Taking to social media, he shared a video of himself from the song release event of ‘Alcoholia’. In the video, the superstar talked about how ‘Vikram Vedha’ marks his 25th film. He said “This is my 25th film, and the audience’s love and excitement is really important to me. I think that we should see work first, talk later!”

A huge crowd could be seen getting excited for Hrithik Roshan and his dance. The view was ecstatic. In the caption, he wrote “Ek hota hain picture banane ka mazza.. Aur ek hota hain aap sabhi ke saath baithke usko experience karne ki khushi. Days like these strengthen my purpose as an actor.”

Watch the video here -

Recently, the trailer of ‘Vikram Vedha’ was released and it has received love from all quarters. Hrithik Roshan has grabbed the attention for the latest song ‘Alcoholia’ which has taken the internet by storm. His moves are solid, appealing and are being loved and imitated by fans since the release of the song.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is also making headlines for his upcoming film ‘Fighter’ alongside Deepika Padukone.