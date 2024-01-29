Hrithik Roshan-Starrer 'Fighter' Collects 208 Crore Worldwide Gross In Just 4 Days, Becomes First Hit Of 2024

New Delhi: Siddharth Anand's Fighter released on the big screens and started to rule the hearts of the masses from day one. Having treated the audience with enthralling visuals, nail-biting action, and a sheer fervor of patriotism, the film has collected great reviews with immense positive word of mouth. This has made the film open strongly with 24.60 Cr. that too on a working day. Well, this was just the beginning the film paved a super strong weekend and is now standing with a total of 123.60 Cr. in just 4 days. The film became No. 1 in the world and has crossed 208 Cr. gross box office worldwide.

Fighter that collected 24.60 Cr. on its release on Thursday, witnessed growth on 2nd day and collected 41.20 Cr. on Friday, Republic Day and then made 27.60 Cr. on Saturday, Day 3. With an extremely good buzz around the masses, the film collected 30.20 Cr. on day 4 Sunday. In the overseas market, the film has crossed the 7 million mark without including the Middle East.

Fighter has indeed come as the biggest hit for Hrithik as it has also overtaken WAR's lifetime collection in Australian and New Zealand markets. Moreover, the film is all set to become Hrithik's biggest opener in North America and is set to surpass WAR's lifetime soon.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Fighter is now running in the theaters.