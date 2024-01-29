trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2715161
NewsEntertainmentMovies
FIGHTER

Hrithik Roshan-Starrer 'Fighter' Collects 208 Crore Worldwide Gross In Just 4 Days, Becomes First Hit Of 2024

Having treated the audience with enthralling visuals, nail-biting action, and a sheer fervor of patriotism, the film has collected great reviews with immense positive word of mouth. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 12:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hrithik Roshan-Starrer 'Fighter' Collects 208 Crore Worldwide Gross In Just 4 Days, Becomes First Hit Of 2024 Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Siddharth Anand's Fighter released on the big screens and started to rule the hearts of the masses from day one. Having treated the audience with enthralling visuals, nail-biting action, and a sheer fervor of patriotism, the film has collected great reviews with immense positive word of mouth. This has made the film open strongly with 24.60 Cr. that too on a working day. Well, this was just the beginning the film paved a super strong weekend and is now standing with a total of 123.60 Cr. in just 4 days. The film became No. 1 in the world and has crossed 208 Cr. gross box office worldwide. 

Fighter that collected 24.60 Cr. on its release on Thursday, witnessed growth on 2nd day and collected 41.20 Cr. on Friday, Republic Day and then made 27.60 Cr. on Saturday, Day 3. With an extremely good buzz around the masses, the film collected 30.20 Cr. on day 4  Sunday. In the overseas market, the film has crossed the 7 million mark without including the Middle East. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MARFLIX (@marflix_pictures)

Fighter has indeed come as the biggest hit for Hrithik as it has also overtaken WAR's lifetime collection in Australian and New Zealand markets. Moreover, the film is all set to become Hrithik's biggest opener in North America and is set to surpass WAR's lifetime soon. 

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Fighter is now running in the theaters. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to resign soon?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?
DNA Video
Bihar Political Crisis Update: DNA: Big Blow to I.N.D.I alliance
DNA Video
Republic Day Parade: DNA: Women display motorcycle daredevil stunts
DNA Video
DNA: 'ASI certified truth' of ancient temple in Gyanvapi Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: What ASI report on Gyanvapi survey revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple