Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30' overseas collections—Check inside

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vikas Bahl helmed 'Super 30' has managed to woo the audiences and how! Lead actor Hrithik Roshan got rave reviews for his hard-hitting performance of a maths teacher in the biopic based on Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar.

Hrithik starrer is not only doing great business at the domestic Box Office but is also making waves internationally. Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures.

He wrote: “#Super30 - Overseas...

Day 1: $ 902k

Day 2: $ 795k

Day 3: $ 549k

Day 4: $ 251k

Total: $ 2.497 million [₹ 17.15 cr]”

'Super 30' is already inching closer to hit the Rs 60 crore mark at the Indian Box office and has been made tax-free in Bihar.

Television actress Mrunal Thakur made her big-screen debut with 'Super 30'opposite Hrithik. The film is based on mathematician Anand Kumar, who hails from Bihar.

The film is produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment. The movie has an interesting line-up of supporting actors such as Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Lever and Amit Sadh among various others.

This is the first time ever when Hrithik played a teacher on-screen.