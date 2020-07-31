हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Super 30' to re-release in the Netherlands

Hrithik Roshan-starrer &#039;Super 30&#039; to re-release in the Netherlands
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: The Hrithik Roshan-starrer film, Super 30, is all set to re-release in the Netherlands.

"Netherlands welcomes the haqdaars once again! #Super30 is re-releasing in Pathe Cinemas at Pathe Arena, Pathe De Kuip & Pathe Spuimarkt from 6th August," read a tweet on the official page of Reliance Entertainment. The company has co-produced the film and will also re-release it in that country.

Hrithik seems super excited about the development. He re-posted the news on Instagram and wrote: "Yess!!"

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is a biographical drama based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program Super 30.

The film co-starring Mrunal Thakur recently turned one.

 

