close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
War box office collections

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' completes blockbuster run at Box Office

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. 

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer &#039;War&#039; completes blockbuster run at Box Office

New Delhi: The powerful camaraderie of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in 'War' has not only been widely appreciated by the masses but also translated to an epic run at the Box Office. The YRF venture has proved to be a blockbuster hit.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #War has exhausted its run...[Week 6] #Hindi: ₹ 69 lakhs #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 7 lakhs Total [#Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu]: ₹ 317.77 cr #India biz. #War language-wise breakup... #Hindi: ₹ 303.10 cr #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 14.67 cr Total: ₹ 317.77 cr #India biz.

This is Hrithik and Tiger's first outing together and certainly, the audience has loved this pairing on-screen. Vaani Kapoor plays a small yet significant part in the movie. The high-octane film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

'War' is directed by 'Salaam Namaste' fame helmer Siddharth Anand and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

 

Tags:
War box office collectionswarWar CollectionsHrithik RoshanTiger ShroffVaani KapoorYRF
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' release date preponed

Must Watch

PT4M47S

Congress wants Shiv Sena to shed Hindutva ideology