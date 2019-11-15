Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' completes blockbuster run at Box Office

New Delhi: The powerful camaraderie of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in 'War' has not only been widely appreciated by the masses but also translated to an epic run at the Box Office. The YRF venture has proved to be a blockbuster hit.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #War has exhausted its run...[Week 6] #Hindi: ₹ 69 lakhs #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 7 lakhs Total [#Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu]: ₹ 317.77 cr #India biz. #War language-wise breakup... #Hindi: ₹ 303.10 cr #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 14.67 cr Total: ₹ 317.77 cr #India biz.

#War biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 238.35 cr [9 days]

Week 2: ₹ 49.65 cr

Week 3: ₹ 21.35 cr

Week 4: ₹ 5.32 cr

Week 5: ₹ 2.34 cr

Week 6: ₹ 76 lakhs

Total: ₹ 317.77 cr#India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2019

This is Hrithik and Tiger's first outing together and certainly, the audience has loved this pairing on-screen. Vaani Kapoor plays a small yet significant part in the movie. The high-octane film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

'War' is directed by 'Salaam Namaste' fame helmer Siddharth Anand and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.