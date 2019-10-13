Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War crosses Rs 250 crore mark

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff 's action-packed drama has successfully crossed the 250 crore mark at the Box Office. The film has made some earth-shattering records and has become the second-highest grosser of 2019.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#War flies high yet again... Biz shows a big upturn on [second] Sat, making its journey to ₹ 300 cr a surety... #War [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr. Total: ₹ 246.80 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 257.75 cr. #India biz."

#War flies high yet again... Biz shows a big upturn on [second] Sat, making its journey to ₹ 300 cr a surety... #War [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr. Total: ₹ 246.80 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 257.75 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 13, 2019

Another tweet read, " #War benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 125 cr: Day 4

₹ 150 cr: Day 5

₹ 175 cr: Day 6

₹ 200 cr: Day 7

₹ 225 cr: Day 8

₹ 250 cr: Day 11

#India biz.

#War crosses *lifetime biz* of #Uri, becomes second highest grosser of 2019."

⭐ #War crosses *lifetime biz* of #Uri, becomes second highest grosser of 2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 13, 2019

The film has also broken some records at the international market. Adarsh shared the collections and wrote, "#War is #HrithikRoshan's highest grosser in North America [#USA + #Canada]... Total: $ 3.2 million [still running]... Crosses #ZNMD, #BangBang, #Super30, #JodhaaAkbar, #Krrish3, #Agneepath and all other #Hrithik movies."

The film is helmed by Siddhartha Anand and produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films.