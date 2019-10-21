Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War crosses Rs 300 crore mark

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's latest release War has successfully crossed the 300 crore mark at the Box Office. The film had a stupendous opening and has maintained its momentum despite so many new films in the block.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "2019 has been a fantastic year for #Bollywood and the super success of #War reiterates the fact that *well made* biggies - targeted at PAN India audience - will always be embraced warmly by the paying public... Expecting #YRF to green light #War2 soon."

“Also, they pave way for mid-range and metro-centric films, in the process... The biggies cultivate / foster the cinema-going habit, which is pivotal these days, since the digital medium is strengthening its roots in India. Tent pole / event / big ticket films are a must... They get the numbers... They drive the audience [in hordes] to movie halls... They contribute to ticket sales and footfalls... They infuse confidence in the financial sector, " he added.

In another tweet, Adarsh revealed also share the economics of the Yashraj film. He wrote, “War economics... Actors were signed two years ago at then prevalent rates. CoP [₹ 150 cr] includes all fees/remuneration. Hrithik has a backend deal. He’s a partner in profits. War will be a franchise like #MissionImpossible series, with Hrithik staying constant.”

The film has been helmed by Siddharth Anand, who directed Saif Ali Khan-Preity Zinta starring Salaam Namaste.

This is the first-ever collaboration of Hrithik and Tiger. Vaani Kapoor too plays a pivotal role in the chick

The high-octane film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.