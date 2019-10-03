close

war

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' Day 1 collection break Aamir Khan's 'Thugs Of Hindostan' record at Box Office

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took Twitter and shared the opening day figures. 

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' has set a new benchmark at the Box Office. The actioner has crossed the opening collections of Aamir Khan's 'Thugs Of Hindostan'.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took Twitter and shared the opening day figures. He wrote: “#War creates H-I-S-T-O-R-Y... Sets new benchmarks for #Hindi films... Big holiday [#GandhiJayanti] + unprecedented hype results in mind boggling *Day 1* total... Crosses the previous best - #ThugsOfHindostan - by a margin, despite lower screen count.”

#War *Day 1* [Wed] biz...

#Hindi: ₹ 51.60 cr

#Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 1.75 cr

Total: ₹ 53.35 cr [4000 screens]

Nett BOC. India biz.

⭐️ Highest Day 1 for a #Hindi film

⭐️ Highest Day 1 on a national holiday

⭐️ Highest Day 1 for #HrithikRoshan, #TigerShroff, #YRF

'War' is directed by produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by 'Salaam Namaste' fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand.

The high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik Roshan, released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

Interestingly, both 'War' and 'Thugs Of Hindostan' are bankrolled by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

 

