war

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' gets a packed opening

War is directed by produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by 'Salaam Namaste' fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand. 

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer &#039;War&#039; gets a packed opening

New Delhi: Desi Greek god Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's high-octane actioner 'War' has opened in theatres on October 2, 2019. The movie by Siddharth Anand has witnessed a massive opening. 

The number of tickets sold till midnight prior to release day at Pvr + Inox + Cinepolis:-

War: 4.05 lakh - Best ever

PRDP: 3.40 lakh
Thugs: 3.30 lakh
Bharat: 3.16 lakh
Sultan: 3.10 lakh
Dangal: 3.05 lakh
Sanju: 2.94 lakh
TigerZinda: 2.76 lakh
MissionMangal: 2.71 lakh

War is directed by produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by 'Salaam Namaste' fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand. The high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik Roshan, is set to release tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2. 

 

War movie review: Hrithik vs Tiger battle high on action, low on solid screenplay

