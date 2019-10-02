Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' gets a packed opening

New Delhi: Desi Greek god Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's high-octane actioner 'War' has opened in theatres on October 2, 2019. The movie by Siddharth Anand has witnessed a massive opening.

The number of tickets sold till midnight prior to release day at Pvr + Inox + Cinepolis:-

War: 4.05 lakh - Best ever

PRDP: 3.40 lakh

Thugs: 3.30 lakh

Bharat: 3.16 lakh

Sultan: 3.10 lakh

Dangal: 3.05 lakh

Sanju: 2.94 lakh

TigerZinda: 2.76 lakh

MissionMangal: 2.71 lakh

War is directed by produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by 'Salaam Namaste' fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand. The high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik Roshan, is set to release tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.