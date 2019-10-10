Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' maintains a solid grip at Box Office

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's 'War' mania has gripped the nation and how! Fans have showered their love upon the movie and thronged the theatres in huge numbers.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. #War continues its supremacy... Biz on Wed - Day 8 in this case - is super-solid, with the film collecting in double digits... Has stamina to challenge *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh [highest grosser of 2019]... #War could also emerge first ₹ 300 cr #Hindi film of 2019 [NBOC].

#War benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 125 cr: Day 4

₹ 150 cr: Day 5

₹ 175 cr: Day 6

₹ 200 cr: Day 7

₹ 225 cr: Day 8#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 10, 2019

The movie has done an incredible business at the Box Office and has maintained a solid grip.

This is Hrithik and Tiger's first outing together and certainly the audience has loved this pairing on-screen. Vaani Kapoor plays a small yet significant part in the movie.

'War' is directed by produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by 'Salaam Namaste' fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand.

The high-octane film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

It's only a matter of time to see whether 'War' surpasses the lifetime business of Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh'.