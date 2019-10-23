close

war

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' on a roll, crosses Rs 300 cr at Box Office

This is Hrithik and Tiger's first outing together and certainly the audience has loved this pairing on-screen. 

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's camaraderie in 'War' has left the viewers impressed. The movie has set new records at the Box Office, and is unstoppable at the ticket counters.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote: #War [#Hindi; Week 3] Fri 2.80 cr, Sat 4.35 cr, Sun 5.60 cr, Mon 2.10 cr, Tue 1.80 cr. Total: ₹ 291.80 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 305.95 cr. #India biz.

Produced by YRF, War has received unanimous love and appreciation from critics and audiences alike for delivering a never seen before action spectacle and a superb story with twists and turns that keeps audiences at the edge of their seats till the end.

This is Hrithik and Tiger's first outing together and certainly the audience has loved this pairing on-screen. Vaani Kapoor plays a small yet significant part in the movie.

The high-octane film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

 

