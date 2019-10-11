Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War refuses to slow down at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's latest outing War is unstoppable at the Box Office. The action-packed thriller has struck the right chord with the audience and is on a winning spree.

Sharing the collections on Twitter, Taran wrote, "#War [#Hindi] Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr, Mon 20.60 cr, Tue 27.75 cr, Wed 11.20 cr, Thu 9.25 cr. Total: ₹ 228.50 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 238.35 cr. #India biz."

Another tweet read, "#War has a fantabulous *extended* Week 1... Fifth #Hindi film to hit ₹ 200 cr mark in *Week 1* / *Extended Week 1*... Biggest opener for #HrithikRoshan, #TigerShroff and #YRF [crosses #Sultan]... Week 2 pivotal, will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*."

War has also become the highest grosser of 2019. Adarsh wrote, "Top 5 *Week 1* / *Extended Week 1* biz... 2019 releases...

1. #War ₹ 238.35 cr [9 days]

2. #Bharat ₹ 180.05 cr [9 days]

3. #KabirSingh ₹ 134.42 cr [7 days]

4. #MissionMangal ₹ 128.16 cr [8 days]

5. #Saaho [#Hindi] ₹ 116.03 cr [7 days]

#India biz.

'War' is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand

The high-octane thriller was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.