close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War refuses to slow down at Box Office

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's latest outing War is unstoppable at the Box Office. The action-packed thriller has struck the right chord with the audience and is on a winning spree.

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War refuses to slow down at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's latest outing War is unstoppable at the Box Office. The action-packed thriller has struck the right chord with the audience and is on a winning spree.

Sharing the collections on Twitter, Taran wrote, "#War [#Hindi] Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr, Mon 20.60 cr, Tue 27.75 cr, Wed 11.20 cr, Thu 9.25 cr. Total: ₹ 228.50 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 238.35 cr. #India biz."

Another tweet read, "#War has a fantabulous *extended* Week 1... Fifth #Hindi film to hit ₹ 200 cr mark in *Week 1* / *Extended Week 1*... Biggest opener for #HrithikRoshan, #TigerShroff and #YRF [crosses #Sultan]... Week 2 pivotal, will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*."

War has also become the highest grosser of 2019. Adarsh wrote, "Top 5 *Week 1* / *Extended Week 1* biz... 2019 releases...
1. #War ₹ 238.35 cr [9 days]
2. #Bharat ₹ 180.05 cr [9 days]
3. #KabirSingh ₹ 134.42 cr [7 days]
4. #MissionMangal ₹ 128.16 cr [8 days]
5. #Saaho [#Hindi] ₹ 116.03 cr [7 days]
#India biz.

'War' is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand

The high-octane thriller was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

Tags:
Hrithik RoshanTiger ShroffwarWar Collections
Next
Story

Kerry Washington joins the cast of 'The Prom' for Netflix

Must Watch

PT9M28S

Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet PM Modi