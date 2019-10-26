Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War scores big internationally- Check out the report card

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action drama War is unstoppable at the International Box Office. The film is all set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the Box Office.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collections. He wrote, #War inches closer to ₹ cr mark in the international arena... Total after Week 3: $ 13.270 million [₹ 94.01 cr]...

#USA - #Canada: $ 4.486 mn

#UAE - #GCC: $ 4.701 mn

#UK: $ 878k

ROW: $ 3.205 mn

Note: Few cinemas yet to report.

#Overseas"

This is Hrithik and Tiger's first collaboration and the audience has loved this pairing on-screen. Vaani Kapoor also plays a pivotal role in the film.

The high-octane film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.