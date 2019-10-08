Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War set to cross Rs 200 crore mark

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action drama is wreaking havoc at the Box Office. After a successful, the film is all set to enter the coveted 200 crore club.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "

#War continues to rule... Springs a biggg surprise on Mon - not fourth, but *sixth day* in this case... Mon biz is at par with Fri biz [despite *lower ticket rates* on Mon], which is truly sensational... Will cross ₹ 200 cr mark today [#Dussehra; Tue]."

"#War [#Hindi] Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr, Mon 20.60 cr. Total: ₹ 180.30 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 187.75 cr. #India biz.

Will cross *lifetime biz* of #MissionMangal today [Tue; Day 7, " Adarsh tweeted

Apart from Tiger and Hrithik, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor as the female lead.

The much-anticipated film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.