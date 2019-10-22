Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's 'War' breaks 'Padmaavat', 'Sultan' record at Box Office

New Delhi: Superstar Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's 'War' is unstoppable at the Box Office. The YRF venture is raking in the moolah at the ticket counters.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote: #War crosses *lifetime biz* of #Sultan and #Padmaavat... Now seventh highest grossing #Hindi film... [#Hindi; Week 3] Fri 2.80 cr, Sat 4.35 cr, Sun 5.60 cr, Mon 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 290 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 304 cr. #India biz.

Produced by YRF, War has received unanimous love and appreciation from critics and audiences alike for delivering a never seen before action spectacle and a superb story with twists and turns that keeps audiences at the edge of their seats till the end.

On its opening day, YRF’s War made history as it collected 53.35 crore nett - the biggest ever opening for a Hindi film! It also registered the highest 1st week of all time in the history of Hindi films in India and Worldwide by crossing 350 crore GBOC.

This is Hrithik and Tiger's first outing together and certainly the audience has loved this pairing on-screen. Vaani Kapoor plays a small yet significant part in the movie.

The high-octane film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.