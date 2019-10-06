close

war

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's 'War' continues dream run—Check out collections

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' received rave reviews from the critics and is the new favourite of cine buffs. 

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's first film together, 'War' has garnered an overwhelming response from the audience. The film released on October 2 and shattered the opening day collections record of Aamir Khan- Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' by earning over Rs 50 crores.

Within 5 days of its release, 'War' has earned more than Rs 120 crores!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter and wrote, “War

#Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr. Total: ₹ 123.60 cr.

#Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr, Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 5.25 cr.

Total: ₹ 128.85 cr

#India biz.

Should hit ₹ 200 cr in its *extended* Week 1.”

In another tweet, he mentioned what's in store for the film ahead.

“So what does the future hold for #War?

Biz should grow on Tue [#Dussehra].

Biz on Wed is pivotal, since the trending will demonstrate how strongly it will sustain till #Diwali... Of course, lack of major opposition [till #HouseFull4 arrives] is a bonus.

#India biz.”

The film has been directed by  Siddharth Anand and also stars Vaani Kapoor.

So, do you plan to watch 'War' this holiday season?

