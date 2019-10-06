Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's 'War' continues dream run—Check out collections

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's first film together, 'War' has garnered an overwhelming response from the audience. The film released on October 2 and shattered the opening day collections record of Aamir Khan- Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' by earning over Rs 50 crores.

Within 5 days of its release, 'War' has earned more than Rs 120 crores!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter and wrote, “War

#Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr. Total: ₹ 123.60 cr.

#Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr, Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 5.25 cr.

Total: ₹ 128.85 cr

#India biz.

Should hit ₹ 200 cr in its *extended* Week 1.”

In another tweet, he mentioned what's in store for the film ahead.

“So what does the future hold for #War?

Biz should grow on Tue [#Dussehra].

Biz on Wed is pivotal, since the trending will demonstrate how strongly it will sustain till #Diwali... Of course, lack of major opposition [till #HouseFull4 arrives] is a bonus.

#India biz.”

The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Vaani Kapoor.

So, do you plan to watch 'War' this holiday season?