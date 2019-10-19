Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War continues to attract cinegoers

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War is all set to enter the Rs 300 crore club. Despite new releases, the film continues to attract the audience.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#War continues to lead, despite multiple new films releasing this week... [#Hindi; Week 3] Fri 2.80 cr. Total: ₹ 277.95 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 291.05 cr. #India biz."

Produced by Yash Raj Films, War is directed by Siddharth Anand

The high-octane thriller was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.