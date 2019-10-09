Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's 'War' emerges a monstrous hit at Box Office, crosses Rs 200 cr

New Delhi: Yash Raj Films' 'War' refuses to slow down at the Box Office—all thanks to an extended weekend holiday of Durga Puja/Navratri and Dussehra. The movie opened in theatres on October 2, 2019—Gandhi Jayanti, setting the ticket counters on fire.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took Twitter and shared the opening day figures. He wrote: #War hits double century... Collects ₹ 20 cr+ every single day since release, which speaks of its incredible trending... Collects a massive number on Day 7 [Tue] due to #Dussehra... Emerges third highest grossing film of 2019, surpassing *lifetime biz* of #Bharat.

#War benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 125 cr: Day 4

₹ 150 cr: Day 5

₹ 175 cr: Day 6

₹ 200 cr: Day 7#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 9, 2019

The movie has smoothly crossed Rs 200 crore at the Box Office so far and is still running to packed houses.

This is Hrithik and Tiger's first outing together and certainly the audience has loved this pairing on-screen. Vaani Kapoor plays a small yet significant part in the movie.

'War' is directed by produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by 'Salaam Namaste' fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand.

The high-octane film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

It's only a matter of time to see whether 'War' surpasses the lifetime business of Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh'.