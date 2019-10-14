close

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's 'War' enjoys a power-packed run at Box Office

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff&#039;s &#039;War&#039; enjoys a power-packed run at Box Office

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's 'War' has set the Box Office on fire. The 'War' frenzy refuses to slow down at the ticket counters. The movie has done incredible business and enjoys its solid run with fans thronging the theatres in huge numbers.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures.#War continues its splendid run in Weekend 2... Shows big gains on [second] Sat and Sun, taking it closer to ₹ 275 cr mark... #War [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr. Total: ₹ 260 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 271.65 cr. #India biz.

This is Hrithik and Tiger's first outing together and certainly the audience has loved this pairing on-screen. Vaani Kapoor plays a small yet significant part in the movie.

'War' is directed by produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by 'Salaam Namaste' fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand.

The high-octane film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

It's only a matter of time to see whether 'War' surpasses the lifetime business of Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh'.

